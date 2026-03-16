Two suspects arrested with Ice and heroin in Kotadeniyawa and Ahungalla

Two suspects arrested with Ice and heroin in Kotadeniyawa and Ahungalla

March 16, 2026   09:50 am

An individual has been arrested in Kotadeniyawa for the possession of narcotic substances heroin and Crystal Methamphetamine (‘Ice’). 

According to police, during a raid conducted yesterday (15) in the Hapuwalana area of Kotadeniyawa, the suspect was arrested with 225 grams of heroin and 165 grams of ‘Ice’.

The arrested individual has been identified as a 37-year-old resident of the Hapuwalana area, police said.

The Kotadeniyawa Police are continuing investigations into the incident.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation a 22-year-old was arrested in Ahungalla, with 261 grams and 620 milligrams of ‘Ice’, police said.

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