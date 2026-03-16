At least 10 patients killed in hospital fire in Indias Odisha

At least 10 patients killed in hospital fire in Indias Odisha

March 16, 2026   11:17 am

At least 10 people were killed in a fire that broke out in the trauma care unit of a hospital in the eastern Indian state of Odisha on Monday, officials said.

Five people were critically wounded, but ⁠it was not clear if it was from the fire or earlier injuries.

The fire was likely to have been caused by a short circuit in the trauma centre in the early hours of Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi told ⁠reporters after visiting the hospital.

At least 23 patients were under treatment in the intensive care unit and 10 of them died ⁠while being shifted to a safer area away from the fire.

“Medical staff and security personnel ⁠risked their lives in rescuing the patients; during this, they too sustained ⁠injuries, and they too are under treatment,” Majhi said.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies 

 

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