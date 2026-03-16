Case against Hirunika Premachandra and 14 others to be recalled in August

Case against Hirunika Premachandra and 14 others to be recalled in August

March 16, 2026   12:26 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (16) ordered that the complaint filed against former Member of Parliament Hirunika Premachandra and 14 others, over allegations that the suspects caused public inconvenience, be taken up again on August 17, 2026. 

The complaint was filed over allegations that the suspects caused public inconvenience by staging an unauthorized street drama near Independence Square in 2022.

The case was taken up before Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama today, Ada Derana reporter said. 

During the hearing, officers from the Sri Lanka Police informed court that investigations related to the incident have been completed and that the investigation files have been forwarded to the Attorney General for advice.

Accordingly, the Magistrate ordered that the case be recalled on August 17 to report on the progress of the matter.

At the time the case was called, Premachandra and the other accused were present before court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Digital and media literacy essential in today's world - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Digital and media literacy essential in today's world - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

President holds discussions on challenges to maintaining essential services, energy supplies (English)

President holds discussions on challenges to maintaining essential services, energy supplies (English)

Sri Lanka reintroduces QR Code system for fuel distribution amid Middle East tensions (English)

Sri Lanka reintroduces QR Code system for fuel distribution amid Middle East tensions (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Sarvajana Balaya prepares 'Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa' amid government delay (English)

Sarvajana Balaya prepares 'Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa' amid government delay (English)

Warm weather conditions in Sri Lanka expected to continue until May-end (English)

Warm weather conditions in Sri Lanka expected to continue until May-end (English)

Electricity consumers will have to bear financial burden of substandard coal  Sajith (English)

Electricity consumers will have to bear financial burden of substandard coal  Sajith (English)