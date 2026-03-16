Case against Hirunika Premachandra and 14 others to be recalled in August

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (16) ordered that the complaint filed against former Member of Parliament Hirunika Premachandra and 14 others, over allegations that the suspects caused public inconvenience, be taken up again on August 17, 2026.

The complaint was filed over allegations that the suspects caused public inconvenience by staging an unauthorized street drama near Independence Square in 2022.

The case was taken up before Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama today, Ada Derana reporter said.

During the hearing, officers from the Sri Lanka Police informed court that investigations related to the incident have been completed and that the investigation files have been forwarded to the Attorney General for advice.

Accordingly, the Magistrate ordered that the case be recalled on August 17 to report on the progress of the matter.

At the time the case was called, Premachandra and the other accused were present before court.