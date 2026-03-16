CPC confirms arrival of new fuel tanker, warns public about fraudulent QR code websites

CPC confirms arrival of new fuel tanker, warns public about fraudulent QR code websites

March 16, 2026   12:28 pm

The Managing Director of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), Mayura Neththikumara stated that a fuel tanker arrived in Sri Lanka this morning (16), and arrangements have been made to commence unloading of its cargo within the day.

The vessel carries 18,000 metric tons of diesel, 17,000 metric tons of petrol, and 3,000 metric tons of super diesel, the Managing Director confirmed. He noted that all currently ordered vessels are arriving as scheduled and that steps have been taken to distribute fuel orders to filling stations nationwide.

Highlighting measures implemented under the QR-based fuel distribution system, Neththikumara warned that certain parties are reportedly using fraudulent accounts to collect personal information. He urged the public to only use the official government website, fuelpass.gov.lk, and refrain from providing information to any other website or third party.

“Instances have been reported in which fraudulent individuals are obtaining information to generate QR codes under other people’s names. Providing personal data to unauthorized sites may result in individuals losing the opportunity to create their own QR codes,” he cautioned.

 “Another vessel arrived at Colombo Port by 10:00 a.m. today. Our officers have boarded the ship to inspect fuel samples, and unloading will begin following the inspection. The cargo includes 18,000 metric tons of diesel, 17,000 metric tons of petrol, and 3,000 metric tons of super diesel. All ordered vessels are scheduled to arrive at Colombo Port as planned,” Neththikumara added.

He further detailed the distribution of fuel orders as of today: 616 orders for CPC, 204 for LIOC, 247 for Sinopec, and 248 for RM Parks. 

Fuel has been distributed to all locations, and passenger buses will receive fuel through depots, with bowsers dispatched early this morning, he said.

Addressing registration challenges under the QR system, the Managing Director stated that the CPC is working to resolve issues for individuals who were unable to register due to changes in vehicles or mobile numbers. 

He reiterated that the official CPC website remains the only legitimate platform for generating fuel QR codes.

“Do not provide information to any website other than fuelpass.gov.lk. Unauthorized sites may create QR codes in other people’s names, resulting in the loss of your own access to the system,” Neththikumara emphasized.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Digital and media literacy essential in today's world - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Digital and media literacy essential in today's world - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

President holds discussions on challenges to maintaining essential services, energy supplies (English)

President holds discussions on challenges to maintaining essential services, energy supplies (English)

Sri Lanka reintroduces QR Code system for fuel distribution amid Middle East tensions (English)

Sri Lanka reintroduces QR Code system for fuel distribution amid Middle East tensions (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Sarvajana Balaya prepares 'Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa' amid government delay (English)

Sarvajana Balaya prepares 'Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa' amid government delay (English)

Warm weather conditions in Sri Lanka expected to continue until May-end (English)

Warm weather conditions in Sri Lanka expected to continue until May-end (English)

Electricity consumers will have to bear financial burden of substandard coal  Sajith (English)

Electricity consumers will have to bear financial burden of substandard coal  Sajith (English)