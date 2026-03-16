CPC confirms arrival of new fuel tanker, warns public about fraudulent QR code websites

The Managing Director of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), Mayura Neththikumara stated that a fuel tanker arrived in Sri Lanka this morning (16), and arrangements have been made to commence unloading of its cargo within the day.

The vessel carries 18,000 metric tons of diesel, 17,000 metric tons of petrol, and 3,000 metric tons of super diesel, the Managing Director confirmed. He noted that all currently ordered vessels are arriving as scheduled and that steps have been taken to distribute fuel orders to filling stations nationwide.

Highlighting measures implemented under the QR-based fuel distribution system, Neththikumara warned that certain parties are reportedly using fraudulent accounts to collect personal information. He urged the public to only use the official government website, fuelpass.gov.lk, and refrain from providing information to any other website or third party.

“Instances have been reported in which fraudulent individuals are obtaining information to generate QR codes under other people’s names. Providing personal data to unauthorized sites may result in individuals losing the opportunity to create their own QR codes,” he cautioned.

“Another vessel arrived at Colombo Port by 10:00 a.m. today. Our officers have boarded the ship to inspect fuel samples, and unloading will begin following the inspection. The cargo includes 18,000 metric tons of diesel, 17,000 metric tons of petrol, and 3,000 metric tons of super diesel. All ordered vessels are scheduled to arrive at Colombo Port as planned,” Neththikumara added.

He further detailed the distribution of fuel orders as of today: 616 orders for CPC, 204 for LIOC, 247 for Sinopec, and 248 for RM Parks.

Fuel has been distributed to all locations, and passenger buses will receive fuel through depots, with bowsers dispatched early this morning, he said.

Addressing registration challenges under the QR system, the Managing Director stated that the CPC is working to resolve issues for individuals who were unable to register due to changes in vehicles or mobile numbers.

He reiterated that the official CPC website remains the only legitimate platform for generating fuel QR codes.

“Do not provide information to any website other than fuelpass.gov.lk. Unauthorized sites may create QR codes in other people’s names, resulting in the loss of your own access to the system,” Neththikumara emphasized.