Final agreement reached on unified Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa Minister

Final agreement reached on unified Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa Minister

March 16, 2026   01:03 pm

The Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious, and Cultural Affairs, Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi, stated that both parties have reached an agreement to publish a unified set of auspicious times (“Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa”) for this year’s Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Speaking at a special press conference today (16), the Minister noted that the final consensus was reached during discussions with the author of the ‘Epa Panchanga Litha’, Indika Epa Seneviratne; the author of the ‘Thirasara Panchanga Litha’, Chamath Kothalawala; and members of the alternative astrology group.

The Minister also stated that the ‘Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa’ will be printed tomorrow (17) and released to the public as the official state table of auspicious times (‘Rajya Nekath Seettuwa’).

In 2024, the Department of Cultural Affairs disbanded the New Year Auspicious Time Committee, and the government has not appointed a new committee since then.

On March 10, a group of astrologers expressed dissatisfaction with the government, noting that this year’s New Year auspicious times were announced by members of the Poya Committee, and urged the government to take immediate action to appoint a New Year Auspicious Time Committee.

Amid this situation, the Sarvajana Balaya took the initiative last Saturday to prepare an “Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa” acceptable to all parties, as previously promised. This effort involved the participation of 17 astrologers.

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