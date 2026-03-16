Sri Lanka Tourism Alliance unveils Love Sri Lanka, Always campaign

The Sri Lanka Tourism Alliance has launched its new tactical campaign burst, “Love Sri Lanka, Always,” an evocative global initiative designed to reposition the island as a destination to discover and rediscover throughout the year across select international markets.

With India continuing to be a key source market, Sri Lanka’s short flight times, strong air connectivity, and extraordinary diversity of experiences, from wildlife and tea country to beaches and cultural heritage make it an ideal destination for Indian travellers seeking both quick escapes and deeper explorations.

At its core, the campaign seeks to reshape global travel perceptions and address the long-standing challenge of demand-driven seasonality. By spotlighting time-specific cultural moments, wildlife spectacles, and natural phenomena, the campaign invites travellers to look beyond traditional peak travel windows and experience Sri Lanka through the rhythm of its seasons.

From vibrant festivals and cultural traditions to migratory wildlife gatherings and shifting monsoon landscapes, each time of year reveals a different side of the island. By highlighting these seasonal stories, the campaign promotes more balanced ri Lank, unlocks lesser-known experiences, and supports tourism communities across diverse regions of the country.

The campaign also launches at a moment when Sri Lanka is experiencing renewed momentum as a global travel destination. It highlights sustaining and stabilizing demand across markets throughout the year, as destinations, hotels and communities remain ready to deliver authentic Sri Lankan warmth, culture, and natural beauty. Tourism operations across the country are fully active, destinations are welcoming visitors safely, and communities are once again ready to share the warmth, culture, and natural beauty that define the Sri Lankan experience. Even during these challenging global times, Sri Lanka offers a stable, reliable, and inspiring destination for travellers seeking new experiences.

Through cinematic films, evocative photography, and immersive digital storytelling, “Love Sri Lanka, Always” celebrates experiences that can only be enjoyed at certain times of the year. From the awe-inspiring Minneriya elephant gathering, one of the largest wildlife spectacles in Asia, to the glow of Vesak lanterns illuminating cities and villages, and the grandeur of the Kandy Esala Perahera, the campaign captures moments that are fleeting, powerful, and impossible to replicate outside their season.

Delivered through a digital-first global rollout, the campaign combines high-impact visual storytelling, targeted performance marketing, and integrated media partnerships to reach modern travellers at key inspiration and planning stages. It also strengthens the Love Sri Lanka platform as the central gateway for discovery, inspiration, and trip planning for international visitors. At a time when global travel patterns remain unpredictable, Sri Lanka positions itself as a dependable and enriching destination, offering travellers both convenience and peace of mind.

Source: Travel Biz Monitor

--Agencies