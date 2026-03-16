School events should not place financial burden on parents  PM Harini

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that school events should be organized in a manner that does not place a financial burden on parents.

She also emphasized that when appointments or transfers are granted, they should be accepted and duties should be assumed at the respective stations, while further noting that the funds allocated for the year 2026 should be properly utilized for school development activities, the PM’s Office said.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing discussions held on 15 March to brief teachers and principals from the Hambantota, Tangalle, and Walasmulla education zones regarding the new education reforms.

Speaking further, the Prime Minister stated:

‘‘In 2027, new education reforms will be introduced for Grade 6 and Grade 2. A committee has already been appointed to facilitate the inclusion of students currently in Grade 6 into the new education reforms. Future actions will be taken based on the recommendations of this committee.



Measures are already underway to improve school infrastructure, classroom development, and education reforms. Plans are being implemented to maintain 25–30 students per class in the primary section and up to 35 students in secondary classes. Students should not be admitted to schools outside the provisions of the relevant circulars under any circumstances.

When developing classrooms, the Engineering Division is currently preparing plans to ensure that they are suitable for practical and activity-based learning.



Certain issues in schools can be resolved at the Provincial Council and Local Government levels. We have proposed that improvements be carried out with proper quality standards from sanitation facilities to other renovations. Funds were allocated for school development in both 2025 and 2026. Structured committees should prepare systematic plans and submit them to the District Development Committee for approval. The allocated funds must be properly used for school development activities.

By 2026, arrangements will be made to provide smart boards and internet facilities to every school. Money should not be collected from parents for this purpose. Every school has an annual plan and a budget approved for that plan. Therefore, schools should not collect additional funds from parents beyond the approved allocations. In particular, school events must be organized in a way that does not impose a burden on parents.

For many years, teacher and principal vacancies have not been properly filled, which has created numerous issues. Following the conclusion of related legal proceedings, steps are now being taken to recruit over 23,000 individuals to the teaching service in a formal manner. The relevant examinations are scheduled to be held towards the end of April or the beginning of May.



Vacancies for principal service have already been gazetted. However, the number of applications received has been very limited. We understand that there are concerns regarding salary issues in the principal service, as well as broader salary disparities.

Proposals regarding these matters are being submitted to the Salary Commission. At the same time, some individuals who demand teacher appointments through protests are unwilling to accept the appointments or transfers once they are granted.

While we understand that there may be personal difficulties, individuals should first accept the appointment and assume duties. There is a misconception that political intervention can help secure a preferred location, which has contributed to the crisis in the education sector.

Some individuals remain in the same school as Deputy Principals without applying for principal vacancies. This should not happen. The principal service is a dignified profession. To enhance professional recognition, a report is currently being prepared through the Parliamentary Education Council to be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers.



Regarding infrastructure development, proposals have been made for structural committees to forecast the conditions in each division and submit development plans accordingly."

The Prime Minister further emphasized that when addressing issues related to students, authorities should not wait for national policy decisions but instead work at the divisional and provincial levels to provide prompt solutions, the statement added.