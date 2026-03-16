QR-based fuel quota system not necessary if public conserves fuel  Dy Minister

QR-based fuel quota system not necessary if public conserves fuel  Dy Minister

March 16, 2026   03:46 pm

The Deputy Minister of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development, Chathuranga Abeysinghe, stated that a QR code-based fuel quota system would not be necessary if the public uses fuel sparingly in light of the current crisis.

He made these remarks while addressing a public gathering held today (16).

During the meeting, Abeysinghe emphasized that the issue is not unique to Sri Lanka, but is a challenge currently affecting many countries around the world.

Accordingly, he urged the public to minimize energy consumption as much as possible in order to help ease the situation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Digital and media literacy essential in today's world - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Digital and media literacy essential in today's world - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

President holds discussions on challenges to maintaining essential services, energy supplies (English)

President holds discussions on challenges to maintaining essential services, energy supplies (English)

Sri Lanka reintroduces QR Code system for fuel distribution amid Middle East tensions (English)

Sri Lanka reintroduces QR Code system for fuel distribution amid Middle East tensions (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Sarvajana Balaya prepares 'Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa' amid government delay (English)

Sarvajana Balaya prepares 'Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa' amid government delay (English)

Warm weather conditions in Sri Lanka expected to continue until May-end (English)

Warm weather conditions in Sri Lanka expected to continue until May-end (English)

Electricity consumers will have to bear financial burden of substandard coal  Sajith (English)

Electricity consumers will have to bear financial burden of substandard coal  Sajith (English)