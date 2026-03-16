QR-based fuel quota system not necessary if public conserves fuel  Dy Minister

The Deputy Minister of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development, Chathuranga Abeysinghe, stated that a QR code-based fuel quota system would not be necessary if the public uses fuel sparingly in light of the current crisis.

He made these remarks while addressing a public gathering held today (16).

During the meeting, Abeysinghe emphasized that the issue is not unique to Sri Lanka, but is a challenge currently affecting many countries around the world.

Accordingly, he urged the public to minimize energy consumption as much as possible in order to help ease the situation.