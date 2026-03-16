Only 50% of private buses will operate if fuel supplied through SLTB depots - LPBOA

The President of the Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association (LPBOA), Gemunu Wijeratne, stated that private passenger buses are currently facing numerous difficulties in obtaining fuel from depots belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB).

He noted that if fuel distribution continues through SLTB depots, the number of buses operating daily could be limited to 50%.

Pointing out that there are nearly 13,000 private buses operating across Sri Lanka, Wijeratne said that only about 6,500 buses would be able to operate under this system.

He further highlighted that the number of depots available to supply fuel for the existing fleet is insufficient, stressing the need to introduce a viable program to address the issue.

“This is becoming a serious problem. The number of depots we have is not enough to supply fuel for our buses. Due to this situation, long queues form, and diesel is not provided at night. This is a serious issue because we usually refuel after completing our daily operations,” he said.

Wijeratne also pointed out problems encountered when obtaining fuel from the depots, noting that SLTB depots close at 5 p.m. daily.

“They close the depots at 5 p.m. Then we will have to wait in the road the following day without operating our buses. If this situation continues, only 50% of buses across Sri Lanka will be able to operate,” he added.

He further stated that he had warned two weeks ago about the need to introduce a QR code–based fuel quota system.

Wijeratne also noted that while the difficulties arising from the global crisis are understood, public transport must be given priority.

“The low-income commuters rely on private buses and SLTB buses for transportation. Therefore, the government must prioritize public transport services; otherwise, this will become a serious problem. There are 13,000 buses in Sri Lanka, but under the current system, only 6,500 will be able to operate,” he said.