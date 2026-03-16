Starmer says UK will not be drawn into wider Iran war

Starmer says UK will not be drawn into wider Iran war

March 16, 2026   05:23 pm

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Britain would not be drawn into a wider war in Iran but would work with allies including those in Europe to reopen the key Strait of Hormuz, although he acknowledged that it would not be easy.

Starmer, who has faced pressure from critics at home and from U.S. President Donald Trump over what support to provide for the strikes on Iran, said reopening a waterway that is vital for oil and liquefied natural gas was key to stabilising energy markets.

He also set out the first financial support as a result of the conflict, a 53-million-pound ($70.30 million) package for the most vulnerable households which rely on heating oil, an energy source which has spiked after the launch of the conflict.

Trump said at the weekend that he wanted allies including China, France, Japan, South Korea, Britain and others to send ships to the area to keep the Strait open and safe.

Starmer told a press conference on Monday that ultimately the Strait of Hormuz had to be reopened to “ensure stability in the (oil) market”. But he added: “That is not a simple task”.

“So we’re working with all of our allies, including our European partners, to bring together a viable collective plan that can restore freedom of navigation in the region as quickly as possible and ease the economic impact.”

About a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas normally passes through the strait, a narrow passage of water between Iran and Oman. Tehran’s ability to stop shipping through the channel could give it enormous leverage over the U.S. and its allies.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Digital and media literacy essential in today's world - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Digital and media literacy essential in today's world - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

President holds discussions on challenges to maintaining essential services, energy supplies (English)

President holds discussions on challenges to maintaining essential services, energy supplies (English)

Sri Lanka reintroduces QR Code system for fuel distribution amid Middle East tensions (English)

Sri Lanka reintroduces QR Code system for fuel distribution amid Middle East tensions (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Sarvajana Balaya prepares 'Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa' amid government delay (English)

Sarvajana Balaya prepares 'Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa' amid government delay (English)

Warm weather conditions in Sri Lanka expected to continue until May-end (English)

Warm weather conditions in Sri Lanka expected to continue until May-end (English)

Electricity consumers will have to bear financial burden of substandard coal  Sajith (English)

Electricity consumers will have to bear financial burden of substandard coal  Sajith (English)