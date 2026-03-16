Weekly fuel quota for passenger buses to be increased

The Chairman of the National Transport Commission (NTC), P. A. Chandrapala, stated that arrangements are being made to provide a weekly fuel quota ranging from 60 to 360 litres for passenger transport buses.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Ministry of Transport, he noted that the exact quantity of fuel allocated will be determined based on the distance travelled by each bus.

He further stated that until the proposed systematic framework is fully implemented, the fuel requirements of private buses will continue to be supplied through depots operated by the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB).