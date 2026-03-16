Over 250kg of cocaine seized from fishing trawler intercepted off Beruwala
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Over 250kg of cocaine seized from fishing trawler intercepted off Beruwala

March 16, 2026   06:25 pm

The Sri Lanka Navy has revealed that the multi-day fishing trawler intercepted in the sea area off Beruwala and brought to the Dikkowita Harbour this evening (16) was discovered to be carrying over 250 kilograms of cocaine.

According to the Navy, the street value of the seized cocaine is estimated to be around Rs. 01 billion. 

Six fishermen onboard the fishing trawler were also taken into custody during the operation, authorities said. 

The SL Navy stated that the fishing trawler in question was brought to the Dikowita Fisheries Harbour this evening (16).

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