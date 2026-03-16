President leads high-level talks on energy management to safeguard economy and essential services

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that, in light of the challenges arising from the prevailing conflict situation in the Middle East, plans are being implemented to manage energy resources effectively while ensuring the uninterrupted continuation of the country’s economic activities and essential services.

The President made these remarks while participating in a discussion held this afternoon (16) at the Presidential Secretariat to review the immediate measures required to ensure the country’s energy conservation and maintain the uninterrupted functioning of economic activities and essential services, in view of the current disruptions affecting energy supply.

During the discussion, which was attended by the relevant Ministers and Ministry Secretaries, special attention was focused on the measures required to ensure the uninterrupted continuation of public services in light of the prevailing situation, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Extensive discussions were also held on alternative methods that could be adopted to maintain the operations of government offices. In this context, attention was drawn to the possibility of limiting energy consumption while continuing essential services by granting a one-day holiday for the public service.

Particular attention was also given to examining alternative measures that could be adopted to ensure the continued provision of services with minimal energy consumption, taking into account the specific nature and practical requirements of sectors such as education, health, tourism, fisheries, industry, agriculture, ports and shipping, airport services, and digital services.

The President instructed a committee, comprising Ministry Secretaries and sectoral experts, to submit a report by the end of today to determine the fuel allocation required to maintain services in the key sectors, the statement said.

In addition, the discussion highlighted the importance of making ministerial-level decisions regarding the practical feasibility of performing official duties from home under such circumstances.

It was proposed that decisions on summoning officers to their workplaces be delegated to the heads of institutions and that appropriate methods be adopted to ensure the uninterrupted continuation of services, the PMD said.

In view of the prevailing situation, the President paid special attention to the challenges faced by farmers in the agricultural sector and by small- and medium-sized industrialists in the industrial sector.

The President further emphasised that, in the current circumstances, the contribution and commitment of all are essential to minimise the potential impact on the country’s economy, while noting that certain groups may be provided with assistance through relief measures.

It was noted that the introduction of the QR system is intended to manage daily fuel consumption in response to the ongoing challenges. This system will allow for the daily analysis of fuel allocations, emphasising the importance of releasing fuel in a manner that safeguards the country’s energy conservation while supporting economic and service activities.

The discussion also highlighted the importance of using the QR system in an orderly manner during fuel distribution and the need for each Ministry to promptly provide all necessary data to the Ministry of Digital Economy. Accordingly, it was proposed that the relevant Ministries, together with the legally recognised petroleum institutions, work to further streamline the QR system.

In addition, it was proposed to temporarily suspend state celebrations in light of the prevailing situation and to establish a procedure for informing the private sector of any further measures the Government intends to take in this regard, it added.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath, Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development Wasantha Samarasinghe, Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government Professor A.H.M.H. Abeyratne, Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, Minister of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development Sunil Handunnetti, Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Bimal Ratnayake, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Governor of the Central Bank Dr. P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Senior Advisor to the President on the Digital Economy Hans Wijesuriya, Senior Economic Advisor to the President Duminda Hulangamuwa, and a group of officials, including the Secretaries of the relevant Ministries, participated in the discussion.

--PMD--