National Fuel Pass system disruptions to be fully resolved by tomorrow  Ministry

The Ministry of Digital Economy has announced that the technical issues currently affecting the National Fuel Pass (NFP) system are being successfully resolved.

The Ministry expressed confidence that all existing disruptions will be rectified and that the system will be fully restored to complete functionality by tomorrow morning (17).

It was further emphasized that vehicles legally transferred through the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) since August 2023 are required to obtain a new QR code.

The Ministry highlighted that system updates necessary for these new registrations are currently being carried out without interruption.

In cases where the ownership of a mobile number linked to a QR code has changed, or if the connection has been disconnected, the relevant information has been shared with the respective mobile service providers.

Consequently, the process of integrating updated data from these providers into the system via the Department of Motor Traffic is currently underway.

Meanwhile, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has urged the public to refrain from accessing fraudulent links circulating online or providing personal information to unauthorized platforms during the registration process.

To prevent data misuse, the public is advised to strictly use the official government system and to contact the 1919 hotline for any assistance or clarification regarding existing issues.