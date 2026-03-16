No fuel will be provided to those cutting the queues - Police

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in charge of the Traffic and Road Safety Range, W.P.J. Senadheera, has stated that no individuals attempting to bypass the queues at fuel stations will be permitted to obtain fuel.

Speaking to the media, the DIG emphasized that attempts by certain motorists to obtain fuel from outside of the queues could lead to unrest and chaotic situations.

Consequently, both fuel station owners and police officers have been instructed not to provide fuel to anyone violating the established queue system.

Additionally, DIG Senadheera noted that some motorcyclists have been occupying pavements, causing significant inconvenience to pedestrians.

He confirmed that police personnel have been deployed to ensure public safety and maintain order.

Accordingly, the DIG urged all drivers to exercise patience and discipline during this period.