No fuel will be provided to those cutting the queues - Police

No fuel will be provided to those cutting the queues - Police

March 16, 2026   10:24 pm

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in charge of the Traffic and Road Safety Range, W.P.J. Senadheera, has stated that no individuals attempting to bypass the queues at fuel stations will be permitted to obtain fuel.

Speaking to the media, the DIG emphasized that attempts by certain motorists to obtain fuel from outside of the queues could lead to unrest and chaotic situations. 

Consequently, both fuel station owners and police officers have been instructed not to provide fuel to anyone violating the established queue system.

Additionally, DIG Senadheera noted that some motorcyclists have been occupying pavements, causing significant inconvenience to pedestrians. 

He confirmed that police personnel have been deployed to ensure public safety and maintain order.

Accordingly, the DIG urged all drivers to exercise patience and discipline during this period.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Over 250kg of cocaine seized from fishing trawler intercepted off Beruwala (English)

Over 250kg of cocaine seized from fishing trawler intercepted off Beruwala (English)

Over 250kg of cocaine seized from fishing trawler intercepted off Beruwala (English)

Ceylone Chamber urges govt to take steps to safeguard economy amid Middle East conflict (English)

Ceylone Chamber urges govt to take steps to safeguard economy amid Middle East conflict (English)

CPC confirms arrival of new fuel shipment, warns public about fraudulent QR code websites (English)

CPC confirms arrival of new fuel shipment, warns public about fraudulent QR code websites (English)

Wednesdays declared holiday for govt employees, schools, Unis and courts (English)

Wednesdays declared holiday for govt employees, schools, Unis and courts (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Digital and media literacy essential in today's world - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Digital and media literacy essential in today's world - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

President holds discussions on challenges to maintaining essential services, energy supplies (English)

President holds discussions on challenges to maintaining essential services, energy supplies (English)