Showers expected in parts of the island today

Showers expected in parts of the island today

March 17, 2026   06:53 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Uva provinces after 2.00 pm, today (17), the Department of Meteorology said. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts during the early hours of the morning, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

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