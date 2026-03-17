US embassy in Iraq targeted by drone strikes

The US embassy in Baghdad has been targeted by a wave of drone and rocket attacks, according to reports from Reuters and Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Iraqi security sources have told the latter that it was “the most intense assault since the attacks began”.

The embassy had issued a fresh security alert to US citizens in Iraq roughly six hours prior, where they warned that “Iran-aligned terrorist militias have repeatedly attacked the International Zone” in central Baghdad.

Source: BBC

--Agencies