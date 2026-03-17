Government schools to close on Wednesdays amid fuel shortage

Government schools to close on Wednesdays amid fuel shortage

March 17, 2026   07:23 am

The Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Nalaka Kaluwewe, has announced that all government schools will remain closed on Wednesdays due to the ongoing fuel supply crisis.  

In response to an inquiry by Ada Derana, he further stated that this decision was taken in line with the government’s move to grant leave to public sector employees every Wednesday.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized that, in light of the current challenges, measures are being implemented to manage energy efficiently while ensuring the continuity of economic activities and essential services across the country.

The President made these remarks during a meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat to review immediate steps required to ensure energy security and maintain uninterrupted essential services and economic operations.

The discussion, which was attended by Ministers and Ministry Secretaries, focused on strategies to sustain public services amid the prevailing situation.

Accordingly, the Commissioner General of Essential Services, Prabath Chandrakeerthi, stated that all public sector employees will be granted leave every Wednesday starting from tomorrow (17) until further notice, considering the fuel supply constraints.

He added that this leave policy will also apply to schools, universities, and the judicial sector.

However, essential services such as healthcare, ports, water supply, and railways will continue to operate as usual, and the Wednesday leave will not apply to these sectors.

Meanwhile, four main committees have been appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers to assess the current situation and guide future actions, the Commissioner General further noted.

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