Air traffic resumes in UAE, state media says

Air traffic resumes in UAE, state media says

March 17, 2026   08:08 am

Air traffic operations have returned to normal in the United Arab Emirates after a temporary closure earlier on Tuesday, state media is reporting, as cited by Reuters.

Earlier on Tuesday, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) ‘‘announced a temporary closure of the country’s airspace amid rapidly evolving regional security developments’’, Reuters reports.

The GCAA has since said air navigation had returned to normal across the UAE’s airspace, state news agency WAM reports, external.

GCCA emphasised ‘‘that continuous real-time monitoring remains in place to ensure the highest levels of safety of air navigation.’’

Source: BBC
--Agencies

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