Selected Health Ministry Departments to work from home on Wednesdays

In light of the prevailing global crisis and in line with government measures to minimize fuel consumption, the Ministry of Health has authorized officers in selected sectors to work from home every Wednesday.

This directive was issued by the Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Media, Dr. Anil Jasinghe, through an official announcement.

According to the notice, effective from this week and until further notice, officers attached to the following buildings and departments are required to work from home on Wednesdays:

• All departments located in the New Ministry Building on Castle Street

• All departments located at the Anti-Malaria Campaign Headquarters in Narahenpita

• The National Cancer Control Programme

• The Health Promotion Bureau

The directive further states that essential duties related to the Transport Division must be carried out from the “Suwasiripaya” building.

In addition, officers responsible for issuing licenses within the Food Control Administration Unit of the Environmental Health, Occupational Health, and Food Safety Division are required to report to the “Suwasiripaya” premises on Wednesdays, as instructed by the Deputy Director General (Environmental Health, Occupational Health and Food Safety – Acting).

The announcement also emphasizes that essential functions within the above-mentioned health institutions must be maintained through appropriate alternative arrangements.

Additionally, other departments and units within the Ministry of Health have also been advised to consider limiting staff attendance on Wednesdays to the minimum level required.

Accordingly, relevant officials have been urged to manage these arrangements effectively to ensure that health services continue to operate smoothly and productively.