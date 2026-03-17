Govts objective is to create opportunities for all citizens to enjoy freedom  PM

Govts objective is to create opportunities for all citizens to enjoy freedom  PM

March 17, 2026   09:34 am

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that freedom had long been limited to only a privileged segment of society and that the government’s objective is to create opportunities for all citizens to equally experience and enjoy that freedom.

The Prime Minister made these remarks on March 15 while opening the multi-purpose development project associated with the Angunakolapelessa Tank, developed under the “Pohosath Gamak” programme of the Ministry of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment, for the public, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

In parallel with the multi-purpose development project associated with the Angunakolapelessa Leisure Island, a boating facility and the Leisure Island cafeteria were also officially opened.

Addressing the gathering further, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated:

“The multi-purpose development project associated with the Angunakolapelessa Tank has received voluntary support from the community for more than 700 days. This is extremely significant. With funding from the Ministry of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment, the Angunakolapelessa Pradeshiya Sabha, together with divisional councils, public safety committees, youth societies, trade associations, and many others in the community, was able to transform this site into a major development project within a remarkably short period of time.

This project serves as a powerful example of what can be achieved when people unite collectively for a noble purpose. Developing a country is not a task that the government alone can accomplish.

When intellectuals, religious leaders, youth, entrepreneurs, and the public come together with strong and responsible leadership, we can build a nation so resilient that no hostile force will be able to weaken it.

People in rural communities who live demanding and hardworking lives also deserve to enjoy freedom. For a long time, freedom was limited to only a privileged segment of society. As a government committed to fostering a dignified cultural life for all citizens, it is important to create more spaces like this where people can relax, walk, enjoy themselves, and spend time with peace of mind.”

The occasion was graced by the presence of members of the Maha Sangha and attended by the Minister of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment, Upali Pannilage, other ministers and parliamentarians, government officials, and local residents.

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