Wednesdays declared holidays for tuition classes

Due to ongoing fuel supply challenges, the Commissioner General of Essential Services, Prabath Chandrakeerthi, has requested not to conduct tuition classes on Wednesdays.

Earlier, the government had decided to declare all Wednesdays as holidays for government schools in light of the fuel shortage.

Accordingly, Wednesday has been designated as a weekly holiday for government institutions, including courts, schools, and universities.

However, essential services such as healthcare, ports, water supply, energy, and customs will continue to operate and are exempt from this special holiday.