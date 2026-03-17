Man nabbed while transporting stock of fuel in three-wheeler

Man nabbed while transporting stock of fuel in three-wheeler

March 17, 2026   10:49 am

An individual has been arrested in Bandaragama for illegally transporting a stock of fuel in a three-wheeler.

The police had seized approximately 80 liters of petrol stored in four plastic containers, valued at around Rs. 25,000, police said. 

The arrest has been made based on information received by the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Bandaragama Police.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that, amid the current fuel shortage, the suspect was transporting the stock of fuel to the Atulugama area with the intention of reselling it at a higher price.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court.

Bandaragama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

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