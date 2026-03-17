Energy Minister provides update on existing fuel supplies

Energy Minister provides update on existing fuel supplies

March 17, 2026   10:52 am

Minister of Energy, Kumara Jayakodi, made a statement in Parliament today (17) regarding the duration for which fuel supplies are sufficient in the country under normal consumption.

He confirmed that there are ample supplies of fuel varieties available both in storage and from scheduled shipments.

The Minister provided the following details during his special statement in Parliament:

92 Octane Petrol – Sufficient until April 23

95 Octane Petrol – Sufficient until May 10

Diesel – Sufficient until April 12

Super Diesel – Sufficient until May 10

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