Energy Minister provides update on existing fuel supplies
March 17, 2026 10:52 am
Minister of Energy, Kumara Jayakodi, made a statement in Parliament today (17) regarding the duration for which fuel supplies are sufficient in the country under normal consumption.
He confirmed that there are ample supplies of fuel varieties available both in storage and from scheduled shipments.
The Minister provided the following details during his special statement in Parliament:
92 Octane Petrol – Sufficient until April 23
95 Octane Petrol – Sufficient until May 10
Diesel – Sufficient until April 12
Super Diesel – Sufficient until May 10