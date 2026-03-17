Energy Minister warns of possible power cuts amid fuel crisis in Sri Lanka

Minister of Energy, Kumara Jayakodi, stated that although no power cuts have been implemented thus far despite the ongoing fuel crisis, there is a possibility that such measures may be required in the future.

Responding to a question raised by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa under Standing Order 27.2 in Parliament today (17) regarding the potential implementation of power cuts, the Minister said:

“We are currently maintaining the supply without interrupting power even for a single hour. However, there may come a time when we have to implement power cuts.”