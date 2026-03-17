Energy Minister warns of possible power cuts amid fuel crisis in Sri Lanka

Energy Minister warns of possible power cuts amid fuel crisis in Sri Lanka

March 17, 2026   11:15 am

Minister of Energy, Kumara Jayakodi, stated that although no power cuts have been implemented thus far despite the ongoing fuel crisis, there is a possibility that such measures may be required in the future.

Responding to a question raised by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa under Standing Order 27.2 in Parliament today (17) regarding the potential implementation of power cuts, the Minister said: 

“We are currently maintaining the supply without interrupting power even for a single hour. However, there may come a time when we have to implement power cuts.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Over 250kg of cocaine seized from fishing trawler intercepted off Beruwala (English)

Over 250kg of cocaine seized from fishing trawler intercepted off Beruwala (English)

Over 250kg of cocaine seized from fishing trawler intercepted off Beruwala (English)

Ceylone Chamber urges govt to take steps to safeguard economy amid Middle East conflict (English)

Ceylone Chamber urges govt to take steps to safeguard economy amid Middle East conflict (English)

CPC confirms arrival of new fuel shipment, warns public about fraudulent QR code websites (English)

CPC confirms arrival of new fuel shipment, warns public about fraudulent QR code websites (English)

Wednesdays declared holiday for govt employees, schools, Unis and courts (English)

Wednesdays declared holiday for govt employees, schools, Unis and courts (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Digital and media literacy essential in today's world - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Digital and media literacy essential in today's world - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

President holds discussions on challenges to maintaining essential services, energy supplies (English)

President holds discussions on challenges to maintaining essential services, energy supplies (English)