Three committees appointed to safeguard Sri Lankas economy amid Middle East crisis - PM

Three committees appointed to safeguard Sri Lankas economy amid Middle East crisis - PM

March 17, 2026   12:37 pm

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya announced in Parliament today (17) that three committees have been appointed to manage potential economic challenges Sri Lanka may face in light of the ongoing war situation in the Middle East, with steps already underway to implement the necessary measures in this regard.

Addressing Parliament, the Prime Minister further explained that one committee has been tasked with ensuring the continuous provision of essential goods and services to the public, alongside managing those functions.

She further stated that an additional committee has been appointed to manage services related to the maintenance of public services.

Additionally, the Prime Minister noted that steps have also been taken to appoint a separate committee dedicated to meeting the country’s energy requirements.

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