Only one vehicle can be registered for QR system per NIC and phone number  Official

Only one vehicle can be registered for QR system per NIC and phone number  Official

March 17, 2026   12:37 pm

The Ministry of Digital Economy has confirmed that, under a new policy decision, only one vehicle can be registered under each National Identity Card (NIC) number and telephone number through the QR code system.

Speaking on TV Derana’s ‘‘Big Focus’‘ programme today (17), Advisor to the Ministry of Digital Economy, Sumudu Rathnayake, explained:

‘‘We have made a policy decision allowing only one vehicle to be registered per NIC and per mobile number. When this policy was first implemented, many people who had changed or transferred vehicles were unable to register them.’‘

‘‘We introduced the QR system at this moment to bring about some control.’‘

He stated that for individuals who own multiple vehicles, a separate category called BR (Business Registration) has been introduced. 

‘‘Personally, I believe that in the current national crisis, there is no need for a single individual to use two or three vehicles,’‘ he said.

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