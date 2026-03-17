Weekly fuel quota valid until midnight every Saturday  CPC Chairman

The Chairman of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), D.J. Rajakaruna, announced that the weekly fuel quota issued to the public under the QR code–based system will remain valid until 12 midnight on Saturday every week and will be refreshed every Sunday.

Speaking during the Ada Derana ‘Big Focus’ program, he stated that the CPC expects the QR code–based fuel quota system to reduce the country’s fuel consumption by 20%.

Rajakaruna further revealed that the daily diesel consumption in the country currently stands at 4,800 metric tons, while petrol consumption is at 4,045 metric tons.

The CPC Chairman explained that the QR code–based fuel quota system was implemented urgently to eliminate long queues at fuel stations and assured that confirmed fuel stocks will be sufficient until next month.

“The number of days was calculated based on the combined total of fuel stocks currently in storage and shipments arriving in March, which are confirmed to be unaffected by the ongoing conflict. We still have concerns regarding the arrival of crude oil.”

“As of now, we have confirmed that we can continue operations until the final week of next month. To extend beyond that period, the remaining shipments must be finalized immediately,” he said.

“Today is a critical day. Since the emergence of this crisis, we have made necessary adjustments regarding crude oil supplies. With the current stocks, we cannot predict the full extent of the conflict. The entire world is preparing for such uncertainties. By securing these stocks and making certain sacrifices now, we will be able to navigate this risk successfully,” he added.