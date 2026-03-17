New circular issued revising public service schedule to conserve fuel

The Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government has issued a circular regarding the continuation of government office operations in order to conserve fuel reserves, amidst the prevailing crisis situation in the country.

The circular has been directed to secretaries of ministries, chief secretaries of provinces, heads of departments and heads of state corporations and statutory boards.

Accordingly, due to the leave granted to public servants every Wednesday, official duties should be scheduled for Tuesdays of that week.

However, if the head of an institution decides that an officer must work on a Wednesday, there should be no obstacle to calling such officers for duty.

Through the circular, the Public Administration Ministry has emphasized that no holiday pay, overtime or compensatory leave should be granted for such work.

Meanwhile, employees of offices that remain closed on Wednesdays should not be deployed for duty on Saturdays, Sundays, or public holidays of that week on the basis of overtime pay, holiday pay or compensatory leave.

However, if there is an urgent service requirement to call officers to work on a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday, the head of the institution may do so with the approval of the relevant ministry secretary, provincial chief secretary, department head or head of the state corporation/statutory board, the circular noted.

In such cases, it is also stated that there is no restriction on granting overtime allowances, holiday pay or compensatory leave to the officers who are called for duty.

Public Administration Circular by Adaderana Online