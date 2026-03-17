Fraud case against Udaya Gammanpila to be recalled on March 27

The Colombo High Court has ordered that the case filed against former Minister Udaya Gammanpila, who is accused of misappropriating company shares worth Rs. 20 million belonging to an Australian businessman by preparing a forged Power of Attorney, be recalled on March 27, 2026.

The case was taken up today (17) before Colombo High Court Judge Nadee Aparna Suwandurugoda.

After considering the facts presented, the judge ordered that the case be taken up again on March 27, 2026.

The Attorney General had filed this case against former Minister Udaya Gammanpila and businessman Sydney Jayasinghe during the ‘Yahapalana’ (Good Governance) Government.

The prosecution alleged that between September 26, 1996, and September 25, 1997, the former Minister had committed criminal misappropriating of Rs. 20 million through the sale of 21 million shares of a private bank which had been purchased under the name of Digital Nominees Private Limited, a company owned by Australian businessman Brian Shaddick.