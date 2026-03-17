Multi-day fishing trawler seized with heroin off Dondra: Female owner and son arrested

Multi-day fishing trawler seized with heroin off Dondra: Female owner and son arrested

March 17, 2026   02:31 pm

The female owner of the multi-day fishing trawler seized off Dondra while transporting a haul of narcotics and her son have been arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting a drug trafficking operation.

The female suspect, aged 59, and her 35-year-old son are residents of the Mirissa North area, said police. 

They are facing charges related to the possession, trafficking, and importation of narcotics into Sri Lanka, as well as aiding and abetting the offence.

The multi-day fishing trawler was intercepted by the Sri Lanka Navy on March 15 in the seas south of Dondra. Approximately 133 kilograms of heroin were discovered onboard the vessel, according to Deputy Minister of Defence Aruna Jayasekara.

Five individuals who were on board the trawler at the time of interception were also taken into custody by the Navy. Following the vessel’s arrival at Dikkowita Harbour, they were formally arrested by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

The five suspects, aged between 25 and 35, are residents of the Mirissa, Kamburugamuwa, and Habaraduwa areas. They are facing charges related to the possession, trafficking, and importation of narcotics, said police.

All arrested suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by the Police Narcotics Bureau.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Over 250kg of cocaine seized from fishing trawler intercepted off Beruwala (English)

Over 250kg of cocaine seized from fishing trawler intercepted off Beruwala (English)

Over 250kg of cocaine seized from fishing trawler intercepted off Beruwala (English)

Ceylone Chamber urges govt to take steps to safeguard economy amid Middle East conflict (English)

Ceylone Chamber urges govt to take steps to safeguard economy amid Middle East conflict (English)

CPC confirms arrival of new fuel shipment, warns public about fraudulent QR code websites (English)

CPC confirms arrival of new fuel shipment, warns public about fraudulent QR code websites (English)

Wednesdays declared holiday for govt employees, schools, Unis and courts (English)

Wednesdays declared holiday for govt employees, schools, Unis and courts (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Digital and media literacy essential in today's world - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Digital and media literacy essential in today's world - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

President holds discussions on challenges to maintaining essential services, energy supplies (English)

President holds discussions on challenges to maintaining essential services, energy supplies (English)