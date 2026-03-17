Multi-day fishing trawler seized with heroin off Dondra: Female owner and son arrested

The female owner of the multi-day fishing trawler seized off Dondra while transporting a haul of narcotics and her son have been arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting a drug trafficking operation.

The female suspect, aged 59, and her 35-year-old son are residents of the Mirissa North area, said police.

They are facing charges related to the possession, trafficking, and importation of narcotics into Sri Lanka, as well as aiding and abetting the offence.

The multi-day fishing trawler was intercepted by the Sri Lanka Navy on March 15 in the seas south of Dondra. Approximately 133 kilograms of heroin were discovered onboard the vessel, according to Deputy Minister of Defence Aruna Jayasekara.

Five individuals who were on board the trawler at the time of interception were also taken into custody by the Navy. Following the vessel’s arrival at Dikkowita Harbour, they were formally arrested by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

The five suspects, aged between 25 and 35, are residents of the Mirissa, Kamburugamuwa, and Habaraduwa areas. They are facing charges related to the possession, trafficking, and importation of narcotics, said police.

All arrested suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by the Police Narcotics Bureau.