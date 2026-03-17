Sri Lanka sets up four committees to mitigate issues due to Middle East conflict

Sri Lanka sets up four committees to mitigate issues due to Middle East conflict

March 17, 2026   02:33 pm

Sri Lanka sets up four committees to mitigate issues due to Middle East conflict 
The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the proposal submitted by the President to establish four committees to provide suitable recommendations on immediate measures needed to minimize the adverse impacts on the local economy and public life caused by the conflict in the Middle East.

1. Energy Committee

(Chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism)

To carry out necessary procurement activities for urgent purchases to maintain a stable supply of fuel, gas, and coal and to identify supply sources and new suppliers.

2. Committee for Maintaining the Public Service Systematically

(Chaired by the Prime Minister)

To make prompt decisions to ensure the continuous, efficient and systematic functioning of the public service, sustain economic activities and provide essential services to the public.

3. Committee for Monitoring the Distribution of Essential Goods

(Chaired by the Minister of Transport, Highways, and Urban Development)

To ensure the uninterrupted functioning of public and private supply chains for essential goods and to guarantee that goods are available to the public at reasonable prices without market shortages.

4. Committee for Providing Welfare to Various Social Groups

(Chaired by the Minister of Rural Development, Social Security, and Community Empowerment)

To promptly identify issues and impacts affecting daily life and to coordinate with relevant sectors to provide prompt responses.

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