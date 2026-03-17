Public transport services, including trains, to be limited on Wednesdays

Public transport services, including train operations, will be limited on Wednesdays, which have been declared as government holidays, according to Cabinet Spokesman Nalinda Jayatissa.

The Minister made this clarification regarding the government’s decision to declare Wednesdays as a public holiday every week until further notice, in light of the prevailing fuel crisis.

Responding to a question during the Cabinet press briefing today (17), he stated that several alternatives were carefully considered before selecting the specific day.

The option of introducing a three-day weekend from Friday through Sunday was ultimately rejected, as it was assessed that such a move could significantly disrupt government operations and broader economic activities.

Instead, by designating Wednesday as a holiday, the government aims to ensure that state institutions remain operational during the Monday–Tuesday and Thursday–Friday periods.

Minister Jayatissa emphasized that this structure enables the continued delivery of public services without a complete suspension of administrative functions.

The decision has been implemented as a temporary measure to address fuel supply constraints arising from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The primary objective of reducing the number of working days for government offices is to conserve existing fuel stocks while ensuring national preparedness in the face of potential global uncertainties.