Guidelines to maintain school activities amid fuel crisis; no parades, school trips

Guidelines to maintain school activities amid fuel crisis; no parades, school trips

March 17, 2026   02:51 pm

In response to the ongoing global fuel crisis, the Ministry of Education has introduced several measures and guidelines to ensure the uninterrupted continuation of school administrative functions and teaching activities while minimizing energy consumption.

According to the circular issued by the Ministry to relevant officials:

  • All government schools will operate only four days a week, with Wednesdays declared a holiday until further notice.
  • School principals have been instructed to assign students home-based learning tasks, including assignments, exercises, and revision work, to ensure continued academic engagement on these days.
  • Due to reduced classroom time, schools are required to prioritize syllabus coverage. Accordingly, school hours should not be allocated for external activities or events that could disrupt academic activities.
  • Additionally, school principals have been advised to organize any essential school events in a manner that reduces fuel usage. Activities involving high fuel consumption, such as parades, have been temporarily suspended.

The statement also states that all school trips and excursions scheduled for the near future will be postponed until further notice.

The Ministry has called for the cooperation of school communities to maintain uninterrupted learning during this challenging period.

Further updates regarding school operations will be issued once the fuel situation improves, the statement added.

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