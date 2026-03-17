Public urged to report filling stations bypassing QR system

Public urged to report filling stations bypassing QR system

March 17, 2026   02:54 pm

The law is being strictly enforced regarding filling stations dispensing fuel outside the QR system, and steps are being taken to suspend their licenses, the Chairman of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), D.J. Rajakaruna stated.

The CPC Chairman also urged the general public to continuously provide information to police or the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation about such fuel stations.

Meanwhile, Chairman D.J. Rajakaruna further stated that until a petroleum shipment is confirmed to arrive, there is some risk in fuel supply to the country.

Speaking on the Derana ‘BIG FOCUS’ program, the CPC Chairman added that the situation must be controlled, and accordingly, the use of the QR code system is mandatory.

He noted that cooperation from citizens is crucial to prevent fraudulent activities and protect everyone’s rights.

“If fuel is dispensed outside the QR system, details should be reported immediately to both the petroleum organization and the nearest police station.

Filling station owners have also been informed, and any discrepancies in fuel stocks will lead to strict enforcement actions,” CPC Chairman said.

Chairman Rajakaruna added: “This is about ensuring fairness for the public. Anyone breaking the rules will face consequences, including losing their license. Act now to protect your rights.”

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