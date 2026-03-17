Israel targeted Ali Larijani, the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, in a Tehran strike on Monday night, according to an Israeli Military spokesperson.

The Israeli military is still awaiting the results of the strike, known as a battle damage assessment, to determine if Larijani was killed.

On Tuesday morning, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said, “We recorded significant achievements in Iran last night.”

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out a wave of simultaneous strikes on Monday evening against the cities of Tehran, Shiraz and Tabriz. The IDF made no mention of targeting Larijani, instead naming missile production sites and command centers as the goals.

“Alongside the ongoing damage and erosion of military capabilities and industrial production capacities, we are acting against elements of the Revolutionary Guards and the regime’s repression apparatus,” Zamir said at a situation assessment.

Israel also targeted senior figures in Palestinian Islamic Jihad, an Iran-backed militant group in Gaza, in a separate attack a few days ago, the Israeli source told CNN.

Source: CNN

- Agencies