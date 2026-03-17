Most issues with fuel QR system resolved, says Cabinet Spokesperson

Most of the issues related to the QR code system used for obtaining fuel have been resolved, the Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa has stated.

The Minister noted that owners of vehicles who already had a QR code and whose registration number has not changed can continue to use the same QR code without any problems.

However, in cases where a vehicle’s registration number has been updated, provisions were made for the owner to obtain a new QR code and this process has also now been completed successfully, Minister Nalinda Jayatissa said.

Additionally, problems related to newly purchased vehicles have now been fully resolved and the system for issuing QR codes to such vehicles has been successfully finalized, according to Minister Jayatissa.

“The remaining major issue concerns changes in vehicle ownership. Previously, problems arose when the QR code of the former owner was not removed.” Minister Nalinda Jayatissa said adding the issue is now being actively addressed and resolved.

At present, approximately 30,000 vehicles are being registered in the system every hour, which Minister Jayatissa emphasized as significant progress. Despite the heavy load on the system, most of the problems related to the QR code system have now been successfully resolved, the Minister added further.