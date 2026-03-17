President to hold special press conference tonight

President to hold special press conference tonight

March 17, 2026   04:29 pm

Minister Bimal Rathnayake stated that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to hold a special press conference tonight (17) concerning the current situation in Sri Lanka.

Speaking in Parliament today, Minister Rathnayake further noted that the President also intends to address Parliament this coming Friday.

“It has been informed that the President will address Parliament on Friday. A press conference is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. tonight. We hope that, if the opposition party leaders remain in Parliament at that time, a discussion with the President can be facilitated. If opposition leaders wish to present their views at the Presidential level, we intend to provide them with that opportunity on Friday,” he said.

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