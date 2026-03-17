Sri Lanka assures seamless travel experience for tourists

Sri Lanka remains fully open and ready to welcome international visitors, ensuring a safe and seamless travel experience across the island, the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau has announced.

Despite recent global travel disruptions linked to developments in the Middle East, all tourism services continue to operate without interruption, the Tourism Promotion Bureau added.

Tourist attractions including cultural, heritage, wildlife and leisure sites are fully open, while hotels, resorts, restaurants and transport services are functioning normally, the Bureau noted.

Visa Extension for Tourists

To assist travelers affected by international uncertainties, the government has granted a two-week visa extension to foreign nationals currently in the country, effective 28 February. This allows visitors facing flight delays or cancellations to remain without any concerns.

Visitor Support Measures

Sri Lanka Tourism and the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA), together with industry partners, have ensured:

24/7 Tourist Hotline (1912)

Coordination with airlines for flight changes

Flexible hotel arrangements and extended stays

Uninterrupted Travel

A priority fuel system for tourism vehicles ensures continued travel across the island, with dedicated access for registered operators.

Safe and Stable Destination

Sri Lanka currently hosts over 77,000 tourists, with minimal impact for global disruptions. There are no security concerns and no significant service interruption, with most issues limited to international travel. Sri Lanka remains a safe, welcoming destination, offering visitors its rich culture, natural beauty and warm hospitality, the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau noted.

Therefore, any individuals requiring assistance can contact the 24/7 hotline 1912, the Tourism Promotion Bureau added further.