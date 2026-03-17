President directs all Ministries and officials to conserve fuel

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasised that each Ministry must have a practical plan in place for fuel conservation, noting that it should be a sustainable, data-driven process that ensures minimal energy consumption.

President Dissanayake further instructed that a report on this matter be submitted promptly at the ministerial level, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

President Dissanayake issued these instructions while attending a meeting with the committee appointed to oversee the distribution of essential goods, held today (17) at the Presidential Secretariat.

In accordance with the instructions issued by the President at the discussion held yesterday (16) at the Presidential Secretariat with Ministers and Ministry Secretaries, the committee was appointed to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of both state and private supply chains for the distribution of essential goods and to guarantee the availability of such goods to the public at fair prices without shortages.

Attention was also given to the increase in the prices of goods in line with rising fuel costs, with discussions focusing on measures to ensure that essential food items are made available to the public at fair prices without adversely affecting farmers. Alternative mechanisms for price control were also considered, the PMD noted.

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development stated that discussions are being held with state and private sector institutions involved in the distribution of essential food items, including Sathosa, as well as with wholesale importers, to gather information on their fuel requirements. He further noted that a coordinated plan is being developed in collaboration with the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation to ensure the uninterrupted continuation of these services.

It was also noted that steps are being taken to assess the fuel requirements of the tourism sector and to continue the previously implemented QR system. In addition, a mechanism is being developed to ensure the provision of the necessary gas and fuel supplies for hotels.

Fuel is currently being supplied for multi-day fishing boats and port operations, with attention also being given to issues related to the allocation quantities.

The Secretary to the Ministry of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development stated that, following the instructions issued by the President yesterday, the process of collecting and registering information on industrialists has commenced and a plan has been formulated in coordination with the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation to ensure the supply of fuel required by them. It was noted that the supply of fuel for agricultural activities is being carried out based on the recommendations of agricultural research officers.

The discussion also addressed ways in which farmers’ associations could be involved to facilitate this process. Discussions were held with the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation to address the current situation regarding the supply of fuel for port operations and airport activities and to develop a coordinated plan.

The PMD stated that discussions also covered the provision of necessary facilities for sectors such as the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka and the plantation sector.

The Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Mass Media noted that, while health services continue to be maintained as an essential service, discussions have been held and information gathered to ensure a maximum fuel allocation process in light of the current situation.

Accordingly, following the President’s instructions, activities to maintain regional fuel reserves are currently underway. The Secretary further stated that information regarding the fuel requirements for the transportation of medicines and essential food supplies to hospitals has been provided to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation.

Discussions were also held regarding the measures being implemented to ensure the orderly provision of public transportation services, as well as the planned continuation of these operations in a structured manner.

Attention was also given to managing the prevailing conditions in the construction sector in a manner that minimises any impact on the national economy.

The President further instructed officials to maintain a continuously updated information system and to review the data regularly, ensuring full intervention where necessary to sustain the uninterrupted functioning of the country’s economy and public life under the prevailing circumstances, the PMD added.

Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development Wasantha Samarasinghe, Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Bimal Ratnayake, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation K.D. Lalkantha, Minister of Energy, Kumara Jayakody, Minister of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development, Sunil Handunnethi, Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation Anura Karunathilaka, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development, K.A. Wimalenthirajah, Secretary to the Ministry of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development, Thilaka Jayasundara, Secretary to the Ministry of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources, Kolitha Kamal Jinadasa, Chief of Staff to the President, Prabath Chandrakeerthi, senior officials from the relevant Ministries, the Chairman of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Tourism Board and heads of the relevant line institutions participated in the discussion.