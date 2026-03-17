Minister assures continuous fuel supply for industries

Minister assures continuous fuel supply for industries

March 17, 2026   06:30 pm

The government is operating under a special system to ensure an uninterrupted fuel supply for the industrial sector, the Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Sunil Handunneththi has stated.

Speaking in Parliament today (17), Minister Handunneththi explained that steps have been taken to provide continuous fuel facilities to all sectors, including construction, manufacturing, export-oriented industries and service industries.

Under this system, industrialists are given the convenience of registering online through Google Forms, and approximately 750 companies have already completed registration, the Minister said.

He added that during registration, detailed information is collected regarding each company’s fuel requirements, sector and transportation usage.

This information is then forwarded to the Ministry of Energy and the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, which allocate fuel to industries fairly based on a weekly quota system.

Furthermore, companies are allowed to nominate nearby filling stations or their own supply centers to streamline distribution, ensuring a more organized fuel supply process.

Minister Handunneththi also highlighted that the tourism sector has been given special priority, with instructions to provide fuel to vehicles carrying tourists without any queue restrictions.

Accordingly, Minister Sunil Handunneththi emphasized that the government is prioritizing the fuel supply system to ensure that the country’s industrial, export and service sectors can continue operations without interruption.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Over 250kg of cocaine seized from fishing trawler intercepted off Beruwala (English)

Over 250kg of cocaine seized from fishing trawler intercepted off Beruwala (English)

Ceylone Chamber urges govt to take steps to safeguard economy amid Middle East conflict (English)

Ceylone Chamber urges govt to take steps to safeguard economy amid Middle East conflict (English)

CPC confirms arrival of new fuel shipment, warns public about fraudulent QR code websites (English)

CPC confirms arrival of new fuel shipment, warns public about fraudulent QR code websites (English)

Wednesdays declared holiday for govt employees, schools, Unis and courts (English)

Wednesdays declared holiday for govt employees, schools, Unis and courts (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Digital and media literacy essential in today's world - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Digital and media literacy essential in today's world - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)