Minister assures continuous fuel supply for industries

The government is operating under a special system to ensure an uninterrupted fuel supply for the industrial sector, the Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Sunil Handunneththi has stated.

Speaking in Parliament today (17), Minister Handunneththi explained that steps have been taken to provide continuous fuel facilities to all sectors, including construction, manufacturing, export-oriented industries and service industries.

Under this system, industrialists are given the convenience of registering online through Google Forms, and approximately 750 companies have already completed registration, the Minister said.

He added that during registration, detailed information is collected regarding each company’s fuel requirements, sector and transportation usage.

This information is then forwarded to the Ministry of Energy and the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, which allocate fuel to industries fairly based on a weekly quota system.

Furthermore, companies are allowed to nominate nearby filling stations or their own supply centers to streamline distribution, ensuring a more organized fuel supply process.

Minister Handunneththi also highlighted that the tourism sector has been given special priority, with instructions to provide fuel to vehicles carrying tourists without any queue restrictions.

Accordingly, Minister Sunil Handunneththi emphasized that the government is prioritizing the fuel supply system to ensure that the country’s industrial, export and service sectors can continue operations without interruption.