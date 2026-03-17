More than 400,000 QR codes issued under national fuel pass system: CPC

The majority of technical and registration-related issues associated with the fuel QR code system have now been successfully resolved, the Managing Director of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), Mayura Neththikumarage has announced.

According to the CPC Managing Director, nearly all eligible users have already obtained their QR codes, with only around 10,000 individuals yet to complete the process. In total, more than 400,000 QR codes have been issued so far, reflecting significant progress in the implementation of the system, he stated.

Mayura Neththikumarage acknowledged that a small number of users had encountered difficulties during registration. However, with most system errors now rectified, he urged those affected to attempt the process again, noting that registration has become much smoother.

Neththikumarage highlighted that the system continues to handle a high volume of users, with approximately 30,000 new registrations being processed every hour. While some users may temporarily experience errors due to heavy traffic, the system remains fully operational and continues to onboard users at scale.

He further revealed that corrective measures have already been taken to improve system accuracy, including the removal of nearly two million erroneous or duplicate data entries. As a result, only a very small number of accounts now remain inactive.

Emphasizing the urgency, he noted that the current QR allocation cycle is expected to conclude by the end of the week. He therefore encouraged those who have not yet registered to do so promptly in order to secure their fuel quota without disruption.

Meanwhile, the CPC has identified another key issue affecting the system—vehicles that have changed ownership without proper legal transfer of documentation. Such cases have created discrepancies, as these vehicles are not properly reflected in official databases.

To address this, a new support mechanism is set to be introduced. Authorities will roll out nine dedicated contact numbers, one for each province, enabling affected individuals to submit their details and verify their identity. Once verified, necessary steps will be taken to facilitate the issuance of QR codes, the Managing Director of the CPC, Mayura Neththikumarage said.

Users will be able to submit their information via WhatsApp, after which officials will review the data and assist in resolving registration issues.

The CPC Managing Director emphasized that these measures are part of ongoing efforts to streamline the QR-based fuel distribution system and ensure fair, efficient and uninterrupted access to fuel for the public.