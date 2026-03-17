Israel weakening Iran regime to give people chance to remove it: Israeli PM Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded Tuesday to the targeted killing of senior Iranian figures overnight – Ali Larijani, the head of the National Security Council, as well as the commander of Iran’s Basij forces, stating Israel is “undermining this regime in the hope of giving the Iranian people a chance to remove it.”

In pre-recorded video remarks, Netanyahu described Larijani as “the boss of the Revolutionary Guards – that gang of thugs who actually run Iran.” He said Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani was “among their assistants, who spread terror in the streets of Tehran and other cities across Iran against their own population.”

Netanyahu also revealed he had spoken with US President Donald Trump a day earlier regarding cooperation with American allies in the gulf. “We are helping our American friends in the gulf,” he said. “There is cooperation between our air and naval forces, between me, President Trump, and his team. We will assist both through indirect attacks – creating enormous pressure on the Iranian regime – and through direct operations.”

He concluded by hinting at further actions: “There are many more surprises ahead. By clever strategy we shall wage war. We won’t reveal all our strategies here, but as I said — there are many.”

Source: CNN

- Agencies