Sri Lanka will remain nonpartisan in US-Iran war: President

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake reiterates Sri Lanka will not take any sides during the ongoing conflict in the Middle East between Iran and the United States and Israel.

President Dissanayake made this assertion while addressing a special press conference concerning the current situation in Sri Lanka.

The President noted that Sri Lanka has clearly made its stance pertaining to the on-going conflict.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said the conflict will have a major bearing on the energy sector and therefore the government has already appointed a surveillance committee to monitor the developments and its impact on Sri Lanka.

