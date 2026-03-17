Major impact on energy sector due to Middle East conflict President
March 17, 2026 07:50 pm
Sri Lanka’s fuel, gas and coal supply will have a major bearing owing to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake noted.
President Dissanayake said accordingly the present government has already appointed a surveillance committee to monitor the developments and its impact on Sri Lanka.
President Dissanayake made these assertions while addressing a special press conference concerning the current situation in Sri Lanka.