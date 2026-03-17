Major impact on energy sector due to Middle East conflict  President

Major impact on energy sector due to Middle East conflict  President

March 17, 2026   07:50 pm

Sri Lanka’s fuel, gas and coal supply will have a major bearing owing to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake noted.

President Dissanayake said accordingly the present government has already appointed a surveillance committee to monitor the developments and its impact on Sri Lanka.

President Dissanayake made these assertions while addressing a special press conference concerning the current situation in Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Over 250kg of cocaine seized from fishing trawler intercepted off Beruwala (English)

Over 250kg of cocaine seized from fishing trawler intercepted off Beruwala (English)

Ceylone Chamber urges govt to take steps to safeguard economy amid Middle East conflict (English)

Ceylone Chamber urges govt to take steps to safeguard economy amid Middle East conflict (English)

CPC confirms arrival of new fuel shipment, warns public about fraudulent QR code websites (English)

CPC confirms arrival of new fuel shipment, warns public about fraudulent QR code websites (English)

Wednesdays declared holiday for govt employees, schools, Unis and courts (English)

Wednesdays declared holiday for govt employees, schools, Unis and courts (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Digital and media literacy essential in today's world - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Digital and media literacy essential in today's world - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)