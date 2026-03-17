33,000 MT of Litro LP gas shipment due in Sri Lanka within two days

33,000 MT of Litro LP gas shipment due in Sri Lanka within two days

March 17, 2026   07:59 pm

A stock of 38,000 MT of Litro LP gas has already arrived this month and another 33,000 MT are expected within two days, said President Anura Kumara Dissanayake while addressing a special media briefing.

The President said the local gas requirement for the month of March was 33,000 MT, but authorities ordered 38,000 MT, since a private company operating in the industry has not release adequate stocks to the market.

While, the shipment of 38,000 MT of LP gas has already received, the next shipment is expected to arrive tomorrow or on Thursday, the President said.

 

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