European airlines extend flight cancellations in the Middle East

Several European airlines have extended their suspensions of flights to the Middle East, including destinations such as Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

British Airways said in a statement that it extended its reduction in flights to the Middle East due to uncertainty and “airspace instability.”

Accordingly, flights to Amman, Jordan; Bahrain; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; and Tel Aviv, Israel will be canceled through May 31.

Flights to Doha, Qatar, are suspended until April 30 and then will operate on a limited schedule, the BA has stated. Its flight route to Abu Dhabi in the UAE will restart on October 25 as planned. Flights to the Saudi Arabian cities of Riyadh and Jeddah are continuing to operate.

Meanwhile, Air France, the French carrier said it is forced to extend flight suspensions “due to the security context at the destination and the closure of certain airspaces” in the Middle East.

Flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh will be suspended through March 20. Flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut are canceled through March 21, Air France noted.

Meanwhile, the German airline Lufthansa said it has suspended flights to Tel Aviv from now through April 9. It has also suspended flights to Riyadh through April 5.

Source: CNN

- Agencies