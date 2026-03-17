Dedicated WhatsApp hotline introduced to report crime in Western Province

Dedicated WhatsApp hotline introduced to report crime in Western Province

March 17, 2026   09:08 pm

A new 24-hour WhatsApp hotline has been introduced by police for the general public to share information with the aim of preventing and controlling crime within the Western Province.

The Special Operations Room, established at the Office of the Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police – Western Province, will accept information related to criminal activities, drug trafficking and other unlawful acts occurring across the province through the dedicated WhatsApp number, the Police Media Division said in a statement.

Sri Lanka Police also assured that the identity and confidentiality of individuals providing such information will be strictly safeguarded.

Accordingly, the public has been requested to provide information via 077 712 8128 WhatsApp hotline.

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