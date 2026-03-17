Sri Lanka records 5% GDP growth in 2025

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of Sri Lanka for the year 2025 is estimated as 5 percent, the Department of Census and Statistics (DCS) said in a statement.

Accordingly, the GDP for Sri Lanka for the year 2025 at constant price (2015) increased up to Rs. 13,128,577 million from Rs. 12,508,954 million which was recorded in the year 2024, the DCS noted.

Issuing a communiqué, on releasing National Accounts Estimates, the Department said, the Gross Domestic Product of Sri Lanka for the year 2025 at current price increased up to Rs. 32,750,844 million from Rs. 30,095,825 million registering 8.8 percent of positive change in the GDP at current prices.

The three major economic activities of the economy; ‘Agriculture’, ‘Industry’ and ‘Services’ contributed their share to the GDP at current price by 8.4 percent, 25.4 percent and 54.6 percent respectively, while ‘Taxes less subsidies on products’ component has contributed 11.6 percent of share to the GDP in the year 2025, the Department of Census and Statistics noted.

All the three major economic activities of the economy; Agriculture, Industry and Services have expanded by 1.4 percent, 7.8 percent and 3.3 percent respectively in the year 2025.