Railway services will be operated tomorrow (Wednesday) as on a Saturday, as it is a government declared holiday, according to Sri Lanka Railways.

Accordingly, the Department has also informed the public through the notification regarding the trains operating tomorrow on the Main Line, Coastal Line, Kelani Valley Line, Puttalam, Batticaloa/Trincomalee and Upcountry Railway Lines and the departure schedules of those trains.

See full rain schedule below:

බදාදා- රජයේ විශේෂ නිවාඩු දින දුම්රිය ධාවන කාල සටහන. by poornima